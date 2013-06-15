State officials tout report of SC's GDP growth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - State officials are touting a U.S. Department of Commerce report that ranks South Carolina's economy as the 12th fastest growing in the nation.

Gov. Nikki Haley and state Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt say that's proof the state's successfully growing its economy through manufacturing jobs.

The federal agency's Bureau of Economic Analysis released states' gross domestic product earlier this month. The report shows real GDP increased in all states except Maine.

South Carolina's production across all industries grew by 2.7% in 2012, equal to North Carolina. North Dakota ranked first at 13.4% growth, followed by Texas at 4.8%.

South Carolina's manufacturing sector grew 8.5% from 2011, ranking 17th highest nationally and first among East Coast states.

South Carolina's GDP per capita ranked fourth-lowest, at less than $32,000.

