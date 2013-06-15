Robbery suspect flees scene on bicycle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are looking for the man who alleged robbed another by sneaking up on him from a wooded area.

The police report states the robbery victim was sitting on a curb on Oak Forest Lane around 11 p.m. Friday night when a man snuck up behind him, put a jacket over his head and dragged him to the ground.

Apparently, the suspect dug his knee into the victim's back and demanded all his money. the victim gave him $60 from his wallet, then watched the man flee on a bicycle toward Highway 501.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male standing 5'11" tall and weighing 160 pounds, wearing a blue and white collared shirt with blue jeans. He has short hair and is clean shaven. He may have been in the area earlier on Friday trying to sell that bicycle, according to the victim.

