Teen charged with felony DUI in Farrow Pkwy crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A teen has been charged with felony DUI for the late night crash that claimed the life of an 19-year-old passenger and injured two others.

That crash occurred at the intersection of Farrow Parkway and Highway 17 Business around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

A Myrtle Beach Police report states the car 18-year-old Taifa Metho Kituku of Kannapolis, NC was driving disregarded a red light and collided with a Ford Excursion.

On impact, the Ford Excursion rolled on its side. The report states the occupants of the Excursion were able to walk away, but the teens in Kituku's car were trapped inside.

Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard with the Horry County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Braydon Harding was riding in the back seat. He was killed in the crash, and two other teens were injured.

When police arrived, Taifa Kituku was "alert...and able to speak," but his eyes were red. He could not immediately complete the tests for impairment because he was injured and did not admit at first that he had been drinking, though he later told police he had not drank much liquor.

Police met Kituku at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he and two of his passengers were being treated, and they were able to obtain a blood sample and urine test

Kituku has been charged with three counts of felony DUI. He was given a personal recognizance bond of $10,000 on each charge and released from custody.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.