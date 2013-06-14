Stolen stadium lights land NC man in jail

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he stole lights from a baseball stadium to sell as scrap metal.

Laurinburg Police spokesman Lt. Cliff Sessoms says sometime between June 10 and June 13, 32 stadium lights were removed from the Optimist Baseball complex on Turnpike Road.

The Laurinburg Optimist Club reported the theft, claiming the lights were valued at $38,400.

Police discovered 26-year-old Ricky Allen Dial had taken to lights to sell to a scrap metal company, and have charged him with felonious larceny and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Dial was booked in to the Scotland County Jail under a $20,000 bond.

