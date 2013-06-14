Body recovered near Red Bluff boat landing

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The body recovered from the Waccamaw River near the Red Bluff boat landing days after a swimmer went missing in the area has been identified.

The missing swimmer was identified by his family as James Edward Lee. He went underwater near the Red Bluff boat landing on the afternoon of Friday, June 14 as his stepson dove into the water to save his mother.

It appeared at the time that the mother, Lee's wife, was having a seizure, but once she was brought to shore, they noticed that Lee never resurfaced.

Lee's stepson went back into the water to search for him, but was unable to find him.

The Horry County Fire Rescue dive team responded to the area with the assistance of the SC Department of Natural Resources. They suspended their search overnight and resumed searching early Saturday morning, but had not found any trace of James Lee.

On Tuesday, June 18, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge reported that a body was recovered from the water in that area.

Julius Graham, spokesman for HCFR says the body was found while crews were searching for the missing swimmer between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man told Reporter Monique Blair that he found the deceased one mile from the landing toward Highway 22, and that he had been in the area every day since Friday looking for Mr. Lee.

Horry County Deputy Coroner identified the recovered body as 50-year-old Edward Lee, and confirmed he was the missing swimmer authorities have been searching for. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine the cause of death, but at this time foul play is not suspected.

