Teen drowns in Robeson County pond

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A North Carolina teen has died despite attempts by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office to save him from drowning.

Major Anthony Thompson says 19-year old Devonte Montgomery drowned Thursday shortly before 6 p.m. in a pond on Black Foot Trail in Maxton.

He was with friends and family at the time. Deputies arriving on scene jumped in and removed him from the pond, and began CPR.

Montgomery was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, then transferred to another facility in Charlotte before he was pronounced dead.

