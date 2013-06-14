Man charged after Lake City nightclub shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One Lake City man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a nightclub shooting that severely injured one person.

Florence County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Mike Nunn says that shooting occurred at a nightclub on Jane Lane, just off Greenhaven Road, in Lake City right around midnight on June 14.

Investigators on the case say 32-year-old Randy Jordan of Lake City allegedly fired several shots into the crowded club. One of those shots struck a man, who was transported to the Lake City Community Hospital, then a Florence area hospital to undergo several life-saving surgeries.

Randy Jordan was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. On July 2, he was released from the Florence County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

