HCPD kicks off FANtastic Seniors Program

From the Horry County Police Department:

The Horry County Police Department is excited to announce the new "FANtastic Seniors" program for our senior citizens in need of relief from the summer heat. Our officers often respond to calls for service and observe situations where an elderly person does not have the financial resources to keep their home cool in the summer. Over the last several weeks the Horry County Police Department's Community Outreach Team has work diligently to secure donations from several local businesses to make this program possible.

Currently, we have approximately one hundred (100) fans to give to seniors citizens who are over the age of fifty-five (55+) and do not have the financial means to purchase a fan. We ask that if you are a senior citizen, or know any senior citizens, who fit into the above criteria, please call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8340. We will send a Community Outreach Officer to assess the need and deliver a fan.

The Horry County Police Department would also like to thank Conway Ford, Judd Kuhn Chevrolet, Bell & Bell, Wal-Mart (Conway), Home Depot (Murrells Inlet), Home Depot (Myrtle Beach), Home Depot (North Myrtle Beach), Lowes (Conway), and Dollar General for their generous donations, thus making the "FANtastic Seniors" program possible. It is our goal to expand the "FANtastic Seniors" program over the next several years to ensure that no senior citizen in need is left out.