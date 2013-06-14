DNR relocates 400lb bear found in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A bear that was likely looking for food was found near the Carolinas Hospital in Florence, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

SCDNR spokes Joe Ard says the older male bear weighs about 400 pounds and was reported to law enforcement around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

It was close to the Carolinas Hospital, likely looking for food, when it ran off and an officer shot it with a tranquilizer dart.

The bear was then taken to the property owned by the Dept. of Natural Resources outside of Florence in Marion County.

Ard says June to August is the bear's breeding season, and they have a range of about 35 miles.

