$1.4M whiskey shipment taken from truck stop

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The allegedly stolen trailer that was carrying a large shipment of whiskey from Charleston to Texas has been found, but the liquor inside is still missing.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information about the shipment of Chicken Cock whiskey that was stolen from a truck stop in Florence.

Matti Anttila, owner and president of Chicken Cock Whiskey says a shipment of his product was bound for Texas from the Charleston, SC distillery when the driver of the truck stopped in Florence where he lives.

Anttila says the driver parked the shipment at the Petro gas station truck stop on TV Road. He then went home for the weekend, and returned on Monday to find the truck had been stolen. They presume it was taken to another truck stop where it was hitched to an accomplice's cab, because the truck itself was discovered at the TA Travel Center on West Lucas Street.

The trailer was later found, but it was empty.

There were 884 cases of bottled whiskey in the stolen shipment, more than 10,000 bottles. They estimate a retail value of over $200,000 worth more than $1.4 million.

"I guess it's fitting that a brand that rose to prominence as a bootleg bourbon during prohibition gets hijacked just as it returns to market in 2013," Anttila said. "While I appreciate the irony in this situation, we really would like our whiskey back."

Anttila is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to its return in full. Anyone with information about the theft should call the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.