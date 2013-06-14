Power restored to Pee Dee areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:30 a.m. Santee Cooper has restored power for all customers in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas Friday.

Duke Energy was reporting several power outages in the Pee Dee early Friday morning that may have been due to the overnight storms. According to their outage map, some customers are experiencing loss of power in the following communities:

Bishopville: 68

Timmonsville: 2

Near Effingham: 181

Florence: 1

These outages became a problem shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night when a line of storms blew through the area in conjunction with a cold front. Horry Electric is not reporting any outages.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.