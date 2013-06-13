MYR predicts passengers could reach 1 million mark

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach International Airport officials expect to see more passengers in the coming years, bringing the total to one million of them.

It could be a trend, since travelers say if they hear about more folks flying to Myrtle Beach, they will too.

"Yeah the more people talk, the more word gets spread out," said traveler Paul Daniels. "And I think it's a great way to improve everything around here in general."

Horry County predicts the airport will reach more than one million passengers by the year 2015. To be able to reach one million passengers, airport officials think more airlines will add more flights in the future, so there's room for more passengers to get on board. The more passengers there are, the less airlines have to pay for operating out of the airport.

And when airlines are shelling out less money to operate, it's always good news for you. Experts say it means we could see lower ticket prices. Travelers say if there are more flights and cheaper tickets in Myrtle Beach-- it's a done deal.

"If the prices were lower then a lot more people would come," said Daniel Granger, who just moved to the area. "We would come to the airport more often in the winter if there were lower prices. "

This forecast is based on flight information as recent as this past January. It's important to remember that these are just the county's predictions, and only time will tell how things will actually happen.

