Consider This: Gun Manufacturing Jobs

South Carolina and Texas are in a battle to recruit gun manufacturers that are ready to relocate to a more gun friendly state.

Consider This:

The debate on whether or not we need background checks, bans on assault weapons and smaller ammunition magazines are intense. People are passionate about those issues. However, when it comes to jobs, most people want economic developers to add as many new opportunities as possible.

Guns are legal, and they are going to be manufactured somewhere, so let's not let the other issues impact our effort to recruit more jobs. South Carolina, especially northeast South Carolina, seems like a perfect spot for these gun makers to set up shop.

