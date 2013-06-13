This week's most wanted face theft, child support, gun-related charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tonight's "Horry County's Most Wanted" suspects face charges related to theft, child support issues, and guns. Sheriff's deputies need your help in finding three people.

Katie Oliver is wanted for financial transaction fraud, and failure to pay child support. According to the police report, she stole the victim's ATM card, and while racking up several purchases in the Forestbrook area, she was caught on the Food Lion's surveillance system.

Oliver is 28 years old, 5-foot-5-inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Myrtle Beach and she used to live on Dogwood Court.

Timothy Spain, 35, is also wanted for failure to pay child support, according to the Horry County Sheriff's Office. If you live on Temple Street in Conway, you might have seen him, because his last known address is there. He's 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 202 pounds.

Finally this week is 35-year-old Willie Wilson. He's wanted for failure to appear in court, and has been charged with the sale or delivery of, and possession of, a stolen pistol. Wilson is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and his last known address is on Stackhouse Drive in Conway.

Authorities are asking you to keep the tips coming – someone watching Horry County's Most Wanted or reading this very report might have seen one of these suspects, and can help get them off the streets.

For more of Horry County's Most Wanted, visit our page here, and text "WANTED" to 84300 for a weekly update on wanted and captured criminals.