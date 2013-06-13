Cause of Florence house fire unknown

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Heavy smoke poured from a Florence home that was set ablaze Thursday afternoon.

Fire Marshal Ken Carr says Florence firefighters arrived on Wisteria Drive shortly after 2 p.m. and were able to douse the flames that consumed a family's home is less than 15 minutes.

Heavy smoke consumed the home, but firefighters searched each floor to assure no one was inside. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

