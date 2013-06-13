Trio faces charges for Scranton shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A third suspect has been arrested for a shooting in the Scranton area in April.

Charles Jeffery Davis, 24, of Florence was arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary, armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brittany Lynn Griffin, 19, of Greeleyville, and 23-year-old Tyson Devon Cooper is charged with accessory before and after the act of a felony.

The shooting that those charges stem from was reported on April 21 on the 220 block of Snookim Lane. Investigators say Davis entered a home on that street around 2 a.m., shot someone multiple times and stole money.

The victim was in the home babysitting two small kids at the time, says sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Mike Nunn. She went to the neighbors for help and was taken to a hospital.

When investigators named Davis as the suspect, he was already booked into the Florence County Detention Center on other charges.

Florence Police spokesman Major Carlos Raines says Charles Davis was arrested with another man after a short foot chase on April 22 after allegedly breaking into a home and firing shots on the four people inside.

Once apprehended, the stolen items were recovered. Bond was denied for Charles Davis and Brittany Griffin.

"Law abiding citizens who properly exercise their Second Amendment rights are getting a bad rap because criminals, some who are already prohibited from possessing a firearm, use then to commit crimes," Sheriff Kenney Boone stated. "Whenever we believe that a convicted felon illegally possesses a firearm, we will make that charge and ask the courts for the maximum penalty."

