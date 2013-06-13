House fire kills 1 in Darlington Co.

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WMBF) - Several agencies are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of one person in Society Hill.

Darlington County Coroner JT Hardee reports a fire that broke out in a home on Atkinson Farms Lane in Society Hill took a life early Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Penny Atkinson Linton. An autopsy in Newberry is expected to take place on Friday.

The Darlington County Coroner's Office, Darlington County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Darlington County Fire Department are investigating.

