Substitute teacher charged for assault on student

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Dillon man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a student in Wilson High School.

According to investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Adrian D'Angelo Smith of Dillon was seen grabbing a high school student "by the throat" and pushing them down a hallway.

Smith is a substitute teacher at Wilson High School. He has been arrested and charged with assault and battery.

Pam Little-McDaniel released this statement on behalf on Florence School District One:

As a result of the incident Florence One district officials say that appropriate disciplinary action, according to the district's personnel policy, was taken against the substitute teacher last month when the incident occurred.

