Horry County population rises by nearly 13,000 in 2 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The population in Horry County increased by nearly 13,000 people between 2010 and 2012, bringing the latest population estimate to 282,285, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data estimates 6,877 births and 5,987 deaths between April 2010 and July 2012, equaling a natural population growth of just 899 people. The other 11,922 migrated to Horry County – of which 1,204 came from outside the United States and 10,718 came from within, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

The median age in Horry County went from 41.1 in the 2010 census to 42.3 in the 2012 estimate.

The population in Florence County also rose, by 1,069 people. Of that, the U.S. Census estimates a natural increase of 802, and a migration of just 339 people.

Darlington, Dillon, Marion, and Marlboro counties all lost between 500 and 800 people between 2010 and 2012, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.



