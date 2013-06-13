Report: Teen boy tells ex to cut apology into arm with knife

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 16-year-old boy may be arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping after his ex-girlfriend told police he told her to cut an apology into her skin and tried to make her eat sticks.

At about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a Horry County Police officer responded to a home on Carolina Farms Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, where the 16-year-old victim's mother told police she feared for her daughter's safety, according to the police report.

She said her daughter walked from the Farm subdivision to Avalon to "apologize" to her ex-boyfriend, so he would stop bothering her.

The daughter told police that while walking down a path earlier that day, he got in front of her and would not let her leave. She says he grabbed her neck and tried to cut her hair with a Swiss Army Knife, and then stabbed her with the corkscrew.

The report states the alleged teen aggressor handed her the knife with the serrated blade out, and told her to cut her apology into her skin. She refused, and the suspect stole her glasses, she said. The suspect then agreed to trade her glasses for his knife, and when she got her glasses back, she ran to a public area and dropped the knife.

The victim said nothing happened after that, but added that at one point, the suspect grabbed her hair and tried to make her eat small wooden sticks from the ground. The victim's mother picked her up at around 10:30 a.m.

The police report says officers tried to reach the teen boy to follow-up on their investigation. It is unknown what charges he may face.

