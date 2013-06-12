Coroner: Drum Island remains are human jaw bone

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has confirmed the remains found by boaters on Drum Island last weekend are from a human's jaw bone.

It will take a week or so for an anthropologist to determine whether or not the bone is from a male or female and how long it has been there, according to the coroner's office.

On Sunday, June 9, Mt. Pleasant police officers met with a boater from Georgetown after he said he thought he'd found human remains under the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

The boater told police he and a Hartsville man were "bottle hunting" earlier that day in the Cooper River on Drum Island, located directly beneath the bridge, when they found what appeared to be the lower half of a human jaw bone.

The officer took the bone from the boaters and contacted the Charleston County Coroner's Office. The investigation is ongoing.

One of the boaters is John Walters of Hartsville, who told WMBF News he and Charles Grant of Georgetown were searching for old bottles and other artifacts under the bridge when they discovered the bone.

Walters, who also spends lots of time in Georgetown, is known for his paintings of various sea life.

He tells us he hopes the remains are identified soon.

"I think collectively we as a society need to know who is this person because there's a family out there that needs to know the answer," says Walters.

