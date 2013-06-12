New president selected to head Florence-Darlington Tech. College

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – After 20 years, a new president will be helming the Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Dr. Ben P. Dillard, III was recently chosen by the Florence-Darlington County Commission for Technical Education as the school's fourth president, replacing Dr. Charles W. Gould, who retired after 20 years at the helm of FDTC.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Florence-Darlington Technical College family," Dr. Dillard said, adding, "I am looking forward to getting integrated into Florence, Darlington, and the surrounding communities."

Dr. Dillard has worked most recently as a Business Development manager with Recruiting Solutions, a Greenville-area staffing agency, according to a news release from the college.

His education experience includes a five-year stint as Executive Vice President of Greenville Technical College.



Before his job at Greenville Tech, Dr. Dillard worked as Site Manager, Operations Manager, and Contract Operations Manager of the Dow Chemical/Dow Brands manufacturing facility in Mauldin, SC.

Dr. Dillard has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from Newberry College, and has earned both a Masters of Human Resource Development and a Doctorate in Education from Clemson University, the release states.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

