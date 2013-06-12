Marion Co. deputies searching for man who cashed counterfeit check

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a man who they say cashed a counterfeit check back in April.

The office has released surveillance photos of a man who entered the Anderson Bros. Bank on Main Street in Mullins on April 9, 2013 and presented a check to the teller. According to MCSO officials, the check was counterfeit.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call 843-423-8216 or 843-423-8399.

