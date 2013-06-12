New SC laws include student protections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Measures to protect students from concussions and fatal allergies are among those becoming law in South Carolina.



Gov. Nikki Haley signed 28 bills after the regular legislative session ended last week.



One requires school coaches to take possible concussions seriously. It requires on-site examinations for any suspected concussion. Students who are showing signs of concussions must be taken out of play immediately. Removed students must have a doctor's clearance to return.



The president-elect of the state Athletic Trainers' Association touts the law's education component. Furman University trainer Craig Clark said Wednesday coaches and parents will have a better understanding of the danger signs.



Another law allows a nurse or other designated person at a school to have and administer a life-saving injection to a student suffering a severe allergic reaction.



(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)