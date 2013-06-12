Conway Police hosting gathering for community watch groups June 25

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – If you are in a community watch group in Conway, or interested in forming one, the Conway Police Department will be holding a gathering later this month.

The gathering will take place on Tuesday, June 25 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Conway Recreation center located at 1515 Millpond Rd. in Conway.

"All existing community watch members and those interested in forming a community watch are invited to attend," Conway PD officials stated in a news release.

For more information, contact Sergeant Darren Alston at (843) 488-7669.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

