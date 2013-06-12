Car catches fire in Florence crash

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after fire crews extinguished the flames that sparked in one car after a collision in Florence Wednesday afternoon.

The West Florence Fire Department was on the scene just moments after the crash that occurred around 12:28 p.m. at the intersection of Otis Way and Enterprise Drive.

Three of the people involved were hurt and one of the cars had caught fire, says spokesman Captain Anthony Fox. Firemen got those injured passengers out of the cars and began medical treatment as they waited for EMS to arrive.

SC Highway Patrol will continue to investigate this crash.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.