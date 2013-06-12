Police seize $500k worth of pot from storage unit

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A two-week narcotics investigation in the Conway area has landed a Charleston man behind bars.

The Narcotics and Vice Section of Horry County Police began that investigation by looking into alleged illegal drug activity in a storage unit on Highway 501 in Conway.

Detectives contacted their suspect on Wednesday, June 12 and seized 153 pounds of marijuana worth $500,000, says police spokesman Sgt. Robert Kegler.

They also seized a 2004 Chevy Silverado and took 24-year-old Jacob Colby Phillips of Charleston into custody.

Charges against him are still pending.

