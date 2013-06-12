NMB lifeguards rescue several from rip current

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A large group of swimmers were caught in a rip current in North Myrtle Beach. It's what first responders are calling their largest multi-person rescue so far this year.

North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Officer Monty Reed says approximately seven people were caught in that rip current Wednesday morning and three lifeguards entered the water to save them. Other rescue crews were also called to the scene to assist.

Reed says everyone was ok once they reached the shore, and this is the largest multi-person rescue they've had so far this year.

A WMBF News viewer emailed photos of the rescue to our newsroom showing what appears to be four people in need of rescue. He claims three or four men working at the pier jumped in to help them.

These photos were provided by Aaron Rankin from Kannapolis, NC.

