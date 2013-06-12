Couple's lottery win pays for granddaughter's education

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A lucky girl can say her college education is paid for thanks to her grandparents lottery win!

The Murrells Inlet couple, who bought a Mega Millions ticket from the Piggly Wiggly close to their home, say their granddaughter is their lucky charm.

"I had her rub the ticket for good luck," the grandfather said. And her lucked must have worn off on the ticket itself, because they were collecting their winnings in Columbia a few days later.

"We were going to work in the yard today, but this is better," said the grandmother, who was the first to check the winning numbers.

"One line – 1, 10, 37, 48, and 55 – jumped out at me," she said. The Megaball® of 21 was the only number that failed to match.

"It felt pretty good," said the grandfather, who paid $5 for the ticket with five sets of numbers. Had he spent the extra $1 for the Megaplier®, his $250,000 winnings would have been an automatic $1 million.

There is no sign of disappointment, only a smile on their granddaughter's face as she rubs her hands together.

For selling the claimed ticket, the Piggly Wiggly #54 in Murrells Inlet received a commission of $2,500.

