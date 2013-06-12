Robbery suspects led victim to store to buy cigarettes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman searching for a store to buy cigarettes was surprised to find that the men who guided her to the nearest gas station had actually intended to rob her, a Myrtle Beach Police report states.

It all began in the area of Fifth Avenue South and Kings Highway with the young woman on the hunt for cigarettes very early Wednesday morning. She encountered a group of six to 10 men who walked her to the nearest gas station where she purchased what she was after.

On the walk back to her hotel, one of the men pulled a gun and another snatched money from her hand, the woman claims in the report. After taking her purse, they ran toward Ocean Boulevard.

The young woman called police, but could only describe the men as black males around the age of 18. If you know who they might be, please call the police.

