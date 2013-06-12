Alleged motel robber steals money, bank bag

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police in Myrtle Beach are searching for the man that allegedly robbed a young woman in a Grand Strand motel.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police report, a young woman reported she was robbed from the Viking Motel on South Kings Highway around 5 a.m. on the morning on Wednesday, June 12.

She described her alleged attacker as a light-skinned white male between 5'7" and 5'9" tall and weighing between 155 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a red tank top and dark shorts at the time.

It is unknown if he used a weapon, but the victim says he stole money and a bank bag. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 918-1382 as soon as possible.

