Free fitness camp for kids of military veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're an active duty military member or are a veteran and you have kids, there's a free fitness summer camp available at the X Gym in Myrtle Beach.

The Veteran Benefit Foundation is sponsoring the first 50 kids who sign up for the 3-day camp June 20th through June 22. As of Wednesday morning, there were 40 spots still available.

Requirements:

You have to either be an active duty military member or a veteran who has been honorably discharged to have your kid qualify.

They need to be 10 to 18 years old.

There's some big named boxers and fighters who are helping put this on: including James "Bonecrusher" Smith, Tony Galeano as well as Mike and Leon Spinks.

For more information call Veteran Benefit Foundation at 1-888-940-VETS or go to their website, http://www.vaanswers.org/

