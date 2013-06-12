Wednesday brings high heat and humidity, Storm Team says

The heat will be what everyone will be talking about this afternoon, says WMBF Storm Team Meteorologist Marla Branson.





Highs will climb to the upper 80s to near 90 for the beaches and the mid to upper 90s inland, but it's the humidity that will make it feel dangerously hot. The heat index will reach the upper 90s at the beach and 102 inland today. We could get a pop up storm later today in the Pee Dee, and given the current conditions, that storm could deliver some very gusty winds.



Tomorrow will be even hotter and then tomorrow evening we will be watching closely for the chance of strong storms as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, the temps get back to normal for the weekend and the humidity will be much lower too.





