Southern Baptists expected to address Scouting

HOUSTON (AP) - The Southern Baptist Convention is expected to take a stand against the Boy Scouts of America's acceptance of gay members at the denomination's annual meeting in Houston.

Leaders of the nation's largest Protestant denomination previously warned scouting leaders that allowing gay members could mean Southern Baptist churches would no longer sponsor troops.

Resolutions for the convention will be presented Wednesday and many observers expect 1 of them to address the Boy Scouts' new policy in some way.

In all, about 70% of the 116,000 Scout units in the United States are sponsored by religious organizations. Many of those groups have decided to continue sponsoring troops.

The Southern Baptist Convention already has a youth group for boys called Royal Ambassadors. There could be a call to expand that program.

