SCHP reports fatal accident in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's website, troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Horry County on Shell Road which is just off of Highway 905. The scene is about 10 miles outside the City of Conway.

Our WMBF News Photographer was on the scene, and says only one car was involved in this crash.

Highway 66 turns into Shell Road as it crosses over Highway 905. Our photographer says it looks like the male driver didn't see the sharp turn to the right and hit a large tree.

Highway 905 did not close, but Shell Road was closed for a short time as crews worked to clear the scene. The crash happened around 2:59 a.m. Wednesday morning. Stick with WMBF News for updates.

