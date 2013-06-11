New change for annual North-South game

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A new sponsor has taken on one of the biggest football games on the Grand Strand, as South Carolina's Electric Cooperatives will help keep the North vs. South rivalry alive in Myrtle Beach.

The new name for the game will be the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl -- North vs. South. The yearly matchup pits some of the best gridiron high school seniors from the upstate against those from the southern portion of the Palmetto State. The North-South All-Star Game began in 1947 to showcase what some of the best athletes in South Carolina has to offer on the football field.

There will be a new twist to the football weekend as well beginning this year. South Carolina's Mr. Football Award will be announced and handed out at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Bowl on Saturday, as opposed to the Friday night before.

This year's game will be played on Saturday, December 14th at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach, with a noon kickoff. The North squad's coach will be David Gutshall from Dorman High School, and the South will be helmed by Gilbert High's Barry Harley.

