Georgetown Co. Democratic primary unofficial results in

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The unofficial election results from the Georgetown County Democratic primary mayoral and city council votes are in. Polls closed on June 11 at 7 p.m.

The mayoral election, according to the unofficial results, shows incumbent mayor Jack Scoville received 529 votes, totaling 46.90 percent of votes. Rudolph A. Bradley received 488 votes for 43.26 percent, and Marty Tennant received 111 votes which totaled 9.84 percent of the final votes.

The city council has three seats to fill. According to the unofficial results, Brendon Moses Barber received 657 percent of votes at 29.07 percent . Doris Simmons received 584 votes with 25.84 percent. Jeanette Ard received 512, or 22.65 percent of votes. Lastly, Hobson Henry Hilton received 22.43 percent of votes with a total of 507.

If the unofficial results stand, Scoville, Barber, Simmons and Ard will each appear on the November ballot to represent the Democratic party.

Final results will be announced on Thursday after officials determine whether there will be a runoff election or recount.

