On scene of bicycle crash, residents say roads are unsafe

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) – A deadly accident on a busy road in Carolina Forest killed a bicyclist, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Horry County Coroner's Office tells us 35-year-old Andrew Roberts was riding his bike along Carolina Forest Boulevard around 10 p.m. Tuesday night when he was hit by a truck.

The Coroner's Office tells us he was wearing black clothing which made it very difficult for the driver of the car to see him.

Traffic was backed up for several hours while police worked to clear the scene. The crash has some people who live along the road say to hear the news of the bicyclist, but they are afraid that this may not be the last accident unless some changes are made.

"Frankly, I'm not surprised," said Lisa Trinemeyer who works at Plantation Storage. "There's a lot of traffic traveling this road at a high rate of speed, and there are not stop lights or stop signs along the six mile stretch.

Trinemeyer says she has seen more traffic lately as Carolina Forest continues to grow. Since the new recreation center and library up the road were build, there has been a lot more foot traffic and bicycle traffic.

Right now, Carolina Forest Blvd. is two lanes, but there are plans to widen the road and install a bike path along the road. A spokesperson with the Horry County planning and zoning division says the bike path is part of a bigger $6 million project the county is looking to complete.

Right now, officials are trying to find funding for the project that could be completed in pieces, and would take years to complete.

Trinemeyer says she hopes the changes come sooner, rather than later. "We're really disappointed that it hasn't been a priority in this county, there's tons of construction going on around here in addition to the current residences."

Alex Kreakbaum lives in a subdivision off of Carolina Forest Blvd. Kreakbaum says there just isn't enough room for cars, bikes and joggers on the road right now.

"There's really not a place to ride or tow alk even on the side of the raod, and you can't really get anywhere but by using Carolina Forest Blvd.," Kreakbaum said. He added that one of his friends was nearly hit by a car a few days ago while on a bicycle.

The accident involving the truck and bicyclist is being investigatedby the Highway Patrol. They say the investigation is ongoing, and there is no word on any charges being filed.

