SC State Fair concert lineup released

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina State Fair's Pepsi Grandstrand Concert Series lineup has been released, and this year's high profile mix, including three free shows, is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

The mix of country, gospel, rock and Motown headliners ensures there is something for everyone. The 2013 Pepsi Grandstrand Series lineup is as follows:

The Band Perry Wednesday, October 9, 7 p.m. $30 Corey Smith Thursday, October 10, 7 p.m. FREE Foreigner Friday, October 11, 7 p.m. $15 Hunter Hayes Saturday, October 12, 7 p.m. $30 Kirk Franklin Sunday, October 13, 4 p.m. FREE NeedToBreathe Friday, October 18, 7 p.m. $15 The Temptations Saturday, October 19, 7 p.m. FREE Justin Moore Sunday, October 20, 6 p.m. $15

"We have an extraordinary lineup this year," said Gary Goodman, State Fair General Manager. "From bright new stars, to some real all-time classics, we're sure the fair will be the best live-music value of the year."

Tickets will go on sale online at www.scstatefair.org on Thursday, August 1 at 10 a.m.

"We have big news for students, too," Goodman continued. "Thursday, October 10 will be College Day at the fair. Admission, including the Corey Smith concert, is free for students with college identification."

The state fair will feature an expansion of its "From Field to Fair" program aimed at promoting the importance and value of South Carolina agriculture locally and globally, with an emphasis on school children.

The 2013 South Carolina State Fair runs from October 9 through October 20 at the fairgrounds on Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Blvd. in Columbia.

