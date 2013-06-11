3 more of 'Horry County's Most Wanted' back behind bars

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three more men classified as "Horry County's Most Wanted" by the sheriff's department are back behind bars.

Durrell Herion, 24, is now at J. Reuben Long Detention Center after being arrested by the Horry County Sheriff's Office. He was profiled last month on WMBF News' weekly segment: "Horry County's Most Wanted."

According to a police report, Herion punched a woman numerous times in the face because she went to the beach earlier this year. When police arrived on the scene in Conway, Herion fled on his bicycle.

Robert Terounzo was arrested this week by the Horry County Sheriff's Office, but has since been released. Terounzo, 53, has been accused of stealing over $6,000 from a victim's credit card. WMBF News' Theo Hayes spoke with the victim last month; she says Terounzo is her cousin, and he copied the credit card number and racked up that huge bill through online purchases.

Gregory Lavince Trapp, 45, was also arrested by Horry County Sheriff's deputies, and is now back behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention center. The sheriff's office wanted him for failure to pay child support and for breach of trust. The police report says he used his company's gas card to fill up personal vehicles to the tune of nearly $4,000 back in 2012.

