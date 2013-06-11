Caffeine linked to mental health

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Caffeine shows up in so many beverages, it can be tough to find something outside of water that won't keep you up at night!

But if you look at the drinks lined up in a normal vending machine, can you guess which ones have more caffeine than others?

It turns out some of the drinks that are marketed as healthier alternatives than coke or coffee may be giving you twice as much caffeine.

Coffee is a drink so common some people can't go a morning without it. Now doctors say what's in your coffee could take a huge tool on your day-to-day life.

"I get, not headaches necessarily, but I just want it!" admits Kelsey Mathura.

It's called caffeine withdrawal, and according to the American Psychiatric Association, it's a mental disorder.

Doctors say too much caffeine can cause intoxication or an artificial rush of energy. That's an effect CJ Jones is feeling even though he just tried his first cup of coffee three days ago.

"I just kind of liked it, it gave me energy, right before hockey games, I took a sip of coffee," Jones says.

So how do you combat the effects? According to the APA, the best way to slowly wean yourself off the stuff is to drink decaffeinated coffee and watch your intake.

But there's still one problem. You may not even know where your getting the majority of your caffeine from.

According to the Mayo Clinic, one can of coke has 30 milligrams of caffeine. And one Diet Coke could have almost twice as much.

While it's not as much caffeine as a regular cup of joe, it still adds up. And if you try and come off it too fast the result if the same.

There are three tell-tale signs of caffeine withdrawal - headache, fatigue, and even nausea - that you may experience within 24 hours of kicking the habit. Doctors will only diagnose you with caffeine withdrawal if you can show that it's affecting your home or work life.

