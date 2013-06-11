Consider This: Personal Information

The world changed after 9/11. What was considered private information before became fair game if it helped to catch the people responsible for the attack.

Consider This:

I believe most of us are willing to give up a little privacy if it means stopping a terrorist attack. However, when that means capturing private information unknowingly, and millions of people having access to that data, it gets a little murky.

Wouldn't it be better if national leaders told us what they are doing rather than having us find out like this? This is America, right? Telling us doesn't create a national security breach. However, my concern is not that they have phone calls and e-mail, my concern is the precedent this sets and what private information they feel its okay to capture next.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

