US Marshals capture Maryland fugitive in Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The US Marshals have captured a man wanted out of Maryland, presumably hiding out in the Carolina Forest area, after he posted on the Facebook page of the sheriff's office holding charges against him.

According to Brad Dorn with the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Colby Gilliam posted a comment on the Queen Anne's Sheriff's Office Facebook page on June 4. As soon as the staff recognized his name, they responded to his post to remind him of outstanding warrants for his arrest parole and probation violations, stemming from an original charge of felony assault.

Facebook users who saw that interchange started phoning in tips that led the sheriff's office and the Maryland Division of Parole to ask the US Marshals to get involved.

Brad Dorn explains that the US Marshals fugitive task force in South Carolina - Operation Intercept - figured out that Colby Gilliam was in Carolina Forest and arrested him on Monday, June 10. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await extradition back to Queen Anne's County.

Kelvin Washington, US Marshal for South Carolina, stated, "Undoubtedly Mr. Gilliam didn't think that the long arm of the law would reach out for him in South Carolina. If he did, he may have thought twice before posting a comment to the Sheriff's Office in Maryland. With the help from the public and law enforcement relationships, Mr. Gilliam will face his charges in Maryland."

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.