Florence duo charged with cocaine trafficking

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Narcotics investigators in Florence County seized a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia after executing a search warrant on Trotwood Drive.

The Pro-active Criminal Enforcement Team assisted the Florence County Sheriff's Office when they served that search warrant on Trotwood Road on Friday, June 7. What they discovered was a large quantity of powder cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. Investigators also discovered digital scales, small clear plastic bags, a manual metal hydraulic press, a quantity of ammunition and other drug related paraphernalia consistent with a drug distribution operation.

"The hydraulic press, capable of compression up to 20,000 pounds, is used to recompress powder cocaine adulterated with inositol, a baby laxative in powder form, to make it appear as though the cocaine is cut off of the original brick," said sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Mike Nunn.

Following the search and seizure of the drugs, 34-year-old Tywan Terrell Damon and 32-year-old Lateasha Damon of Florence were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Both suspects were released from the Florence County Detention Center the following day on a $55,000 surety bond for each.

