Hartsville Mayor next president of SC funeral directors

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Hartsville's Mayor Mel Pennington is a man of many talents.

In addition to being a husband, a father and mayor of the town, he is a funeral director at Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home. He is also a Founding Partner at Pennington & Bailes, a family-owned clothing company that has been featured on NBC's Today Show.

With all that on his plate, Pennington still finds time to fight fires as a volunteer fireman in the City of Hartsville.

On Tuesday, June 11, the mayor was honored for just one of the many hats he wears. He was elected as the 115th President of the South Carolina Funeral Directors Association. He is set to be sworn in to that office on Tuesday. The association of funeral directors has been around since 1899.

Congratulations Mayor Pennington!

