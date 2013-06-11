Dillon man claims $200k Carolina Cash 6 prize

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - The mystery has been solved, gang. The man that purchased a Carolina Cash 6 ticket from the Selma Convenience Store on Highway 9 in Dillon has claimed his $200,000 tax-free prize.

The originally unclaimed ticket from the drawing on Monday, June 10 beat the one in 920,227 odds of winning that top prize. Those numbers are 4, 6, 8, 14, 32, and 33.

The Dillon man told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery that, "I don't even know what the winning numbers are," he confessed. "I've never won anything in my life."

Per the SC Education Lottery, Federal and SC income taxes are withheld resulting in a $200,000 top prize. Individual's tax liability will vary.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.