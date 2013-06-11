New SC GOP Chairman Moore meets with reporters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The new chairman of South Carolina's Republican Party is meeting with reporters for the first time since landing the job.

Matt Moore speaks Tuesday at party headquarters in Columbia.

The GOP's executive committee voted Saturday to make the 31-year-old their new chairman after Chad Connelly abruptly resigned to take a job with the Republican National Committee.

Connelly was just re-elected to a second 2-year term last month. The Newberry businessman was first elected state chairman in May 2011, and details on his new job have not been announced.

Moore was the party's executive director before leaving earlier this year to work as state director for U.S. Rep. Tim Scott. The state GOP says Moore is the youngest state Republican chairman in the country.

