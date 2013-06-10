MDA Muscle Walk at Barefoot Landing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the Grand Strand is hosting its first MDA Muscle Walk on Saturday, June 15 at Joe's Crab Shack in Barefoot Landing beginning at 9 a.m.

In a new release, the MDA said the MDA Muscle Walk is open to the public. There will be music, free food, games and prizes for kids, as well as local vendors exhibiting.

It is not too late to become a Muscle Walk sponsor, sign up a walk team, or volunteer to help out with the event. For additional information, call 910-763-3114.

Sponsoring the event is Joe's Crab Shack, Barefoot Landing, ATG, Kohl's, BEMC, Tutor Doctor, and the National Association of Letter Carriers.

