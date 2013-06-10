SCDPS weekend fatality report

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Three people were killed on South Carolina highways over the weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Each fatality occurred between 6 p.m. Friday, June 7 until midnight Sunday, June 9. In one instance, a seat belt was not used, one fatality was a motorcyclist, and one was a pedestrian.

As of June 9, 291 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 373 highway deaths in this same time period in 2012.

Of the 204 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2013, 121 were not wearing seat belts. Through midnight June 9, 32 pedestrians, 43 motorcyclists and five bicyclists have died on state roads and highways.

