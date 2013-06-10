Piggly Wiggly in Murrells Inlet sold $250k lottery ticket

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Piggly Wiggly on Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet has sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $250,000. for Friday night's drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn. If the ticket holder purchased a Megaplier for an extra $1, the ticket would be worth an automatic $1 million rather than $250,000.

The winning numbers were 1, 10, 37, 48, and 55, and the Megaball was 21.

More than 5,700 players in South Carolina hold winning tickets from $2 to $250,000. More than 1,900 of these players paid the extra $1 to purchase the Megaplier. The odds of winning $250,000 are 1 in 3,904,701.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is an estimated $21 million.

Proceeds from each dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions and payment to contractors for goods and services.

